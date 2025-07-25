Ipoh road closures for Warriors’ Day 2025

IPOH: Several major roads here will be closed and diverted in stages next week to accommodate the rehearsal and celebration of the 2025 Perak-level Warriors’ Day.

District Police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the Warriors’ Day rehearsal would take place on Tuesday (July 29) and Wednesday (July 30) from 7.30 am to 10 am.

Roads will also be closed on Thursday (July 31) for the main celebration, starting at 7.30 am, for approximately an hour.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab (Medan Kid), which will be diverted to Jalan St. John and Jalan SP Seenivasagam. Jalan SP Seenivasagam will be redirected towards Medan Kid, while Jalan Raja Musa Aziz will be diverted to Jalan Kuala Kangsar.

Jalan Tun Abdul Razak will be rerouted to Jalan Raja Musa Aziz, and Jalan Kuala Kangsar will also be diverted to Jalan Raja Musa Aziz. Jalan Sultan Iskandar, from the direction of the MB roundabout, will serve as the VVIP movement route and will operate in the opposite direction when entering Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab.

Abang Zainal Abidin advised the public to plan their journeys accordingly, follow traffic signage and police instructions, and use alternative routes to avoid delays. - Bernama