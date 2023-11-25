Najib Razak denies Sirul’s allegations in Al Jazeera interview

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak denies all allegations made by his former bodyguard Sirul Umar Azhar in an interview aired on Al Jazeera’s 101 East programme on the 2006 murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaaribuu.

Advocates & Solicitors, Shafee and Co, in a statement today on behalf of Najib, in response to the allegations raised by Sirul said Najib requests the Malaysian government to engage with the Australian authorities with an aim to facilitate Sirul Umar Azhar’s extradition to Malaysia, ensuring a comprehensive investigation into his claims.

“To support this, our client suggests that the Malaysian Government might offer assurances against the imposition of the death penalty to facilitate the broader objective of truth and justice.

“While our client (Najib) retains all legal rights and remedies in this matter against Sirul, AlJazeera and its reporter Mary Ann Jolley, he remains steadfast in his denial of any involvement in the tragic demise of Altantuya Shaaribuu through such a heinous crime.

“We wish to reiterate that our client (Najib) has been conclusively exonerated of any involvement in this case and has been affirmed by relevant authorities, including investigations restarted post 14th General Election and a reaffirmation by the High Court, Court of Appeal, and ultimately by way of a substantive appeal in the Federal Court that was comprehensively heard on its merits,” the statement read.

The statement also stressed that both Sirul and Azilah Hadri were never the dedicated bodyguards of Najib, but from a pool of bodyguards rotated between the top leaderships in the then Cabinet. - Bernama