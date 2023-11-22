Nanta: TRX tunnel to open Nov 29, expected to reduce traffic by 30%

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of the five-kilometre Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) underground tunnel on Nov 29 is expected to reduce traffic into the city by 30 per cent, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the TRX tunnel, which also leads directly to Jalan Tun Razak, and the SMART tunnel will form a loop and provide easy access to the TRX integrated development.

“Therefore, vehicles heading to TRX will not add to the current volume of traffic on the surrounding roads.

“They can drive through the tunnel and get directly into the TRX underground parking,” he told reporters after surveying the infrastructure works around the TRX, here today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh and TRX City Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Azmar Talib.

The TRX tunnel, which has two levels, one for vehicles and one for utility services, was constructed by Gadang Engineering (M) Bhd and WCT Berhad.

The tunnel is also installed with Waze Beacon to ensure uninterrupted navigation, for the safety of motorists.

Nanta said the network of TRX tunnels will connect the TRX area to 12 major highways and roads, including Jalan Sultan Ismail, Lebuhraya Maju Expressway (MEX) and Lebuhraya Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE).

“The TRX development will provide a significant boost to the surrounding local economy,” he added.

The opening of the TRX tunnel on Nov 29 coincides with the opening of the Exchange TRX Mall and the 10-acre TRX City Park. -Bernama