Nearly RM10b spent to treat non-communicable diseases: Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM9.65 billion was spent to treat non-communicable diseases (NCD), which is 16.8 per cent of the country’s health expenditure, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said the amount was an estimate based on the expenditure in 2017 and the report was published last year.

For overall expenditure by NCD category, she said the total healthcare cost for diabetes was RM4.38 billion or 45.38 per cent of the total costs on NCD treatment.

“Followed by cardiovascular disease with RM3.93 billion or 40.73 per cent, and cancer with RM1.34 billion (13.89 per cent),” she said.

Dr Zaliha was replying to a question from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Dr Zaliha said the costs included hospitalisations, primary care at health clinics, outpatient treatment at hospitals, medical check-ups and tests as well as medical funding.

In 2017, she said NCD had a negative impact on the economy with the lost productivity costs of RM12.88 billion.

“Diabetes recorded the highest productivity loss of RM5.74 billion and RM5.32 billion for cardiovascular, “ she said.

As an intervention and advocacy measure regarding the dangers of NCD, Dr Zaliha said the ministry will launch a sugar advocacy plan soon.

“We are also in the final phase of engaging with the associations of hawkers and small traders in Putrajaya for the campaign to reduce sugar with the slogan ‘One teaspoon is enough, less is better, none is best’,“ she said. - Bernama