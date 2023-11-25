No cost to restore Bukit Jalil National stadium pitch - Hannah

MELAKA: There is no cost involved in restoring the pitch of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, which was damaged after the Coldplay concert last Wednesday, said Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh.

She said this is because there is a nursery site near the stadium with Zeon Zoysia grass that can be immediately replaced if the pitch surface is damaged.

“So, when repairs (of the pitch) have to be done, it does not involve costs because the nursery site already exists.

“So don’t worry, Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) will ensure the pitch is ready for upcoming matches,“ she said when met by reporters at the Programme for Train-the-Trainee for Clinical Directors and Healthy Athletes, here today.

Prior to this, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football club owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who donated Zeon Zoysia grass for use at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, uploaded pictures of the condition of the pitch of of the official stadium of the Harimau Malaya (national football squad), which appeared damaged in several parts, on his Instagram Story.

Although Tunku Ismail uploaded the pictures without any captions, social media users expressed frustration and dissatisfaction upon seeing the condition of the pitch.

Last Wednesday, approximately 85,000 fans flooded the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to witness the concert by Coldplay, a British rock band.

Previously, the condition of the stadium’s pitch became a topic of discussion among the public due to unsatisfactory conditions during the opening match of the 2023 Merdeka Football tournament between Malaysia and India last month. - Bernama