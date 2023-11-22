NS Police Chief advises schools, parents not to panic, promptly report email bomb threats

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan (NS) Police Chief, Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof (pix) has advised schools and parents in the state to stay calm and not panic if they receive emails indicating bomb threats at schools.

He said instead, they should promptly report to the police to enable further action.

“Negeri Sembilan police take bomb threats seriously, and immediate action will be taken to ensure students are in a safe environment, thus alleviating parents’ concerns about their children’s safety,“ he said in a statement here today.

He also advised the public not to spread any false news as it could cause anxiety and threaten public safety.

Earlier, Ahmad Dzaffir had said that Negeri Sembilan police had received three reports of false bomb threats indicating they were planted at three private schools, one each in Seremban and Port Dickson today, and another in Rembau yesterday.

He said following the reports, the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Bomb Disposal Unit went to the locations to conduct further investigations upon receiving the email reports.

He added that the police, in collaboration with the Fire and Rescue Department and school authorities, took initial action to evacuate the premises, and the initial investigation found no bombs planted in the three schools mentioned in the emails.

“The emails were fake news intended to cause disturbance to the schools and parents. The cases are being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for making criminal threats,“ he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today was reported as saying that the Royal Malaysia Police received 37 police reports regarding false bomb threats at schools nationwide as of 2 pm (today), with Selangor having 15 reports, Kuala Lumpur (six), Johor (six), Penang (three), Perak (two), Negeri Sembilan (two), Kedah (one), Sarawak (one), and Sabah (one). -Bernama