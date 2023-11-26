Number of flood victims rise in Terengganu, Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan continued to rise as of 8pm on Nov 25.

Flooding in Terengganu has taken a turn for the worse after a morning of good weather, as continuous downpours throughout the day caused a rise in evacuees, reaching 628 people from 149 families compared to 442 people from 113 families at noon, with Kuala Terengganu having the highest number of evacuees, 269 people from 71 families, while Besut is second with 181 people from 38 families.

Kemaman is the latest district to be hit by floods, with 13 evacuees from four families being housed in a relief centre, while in Dungun, a centre that closed on Nov 24 was reopened at 2pm yesterday to help house 62 evacuees from 12 families.

In Kuala Nerus, 34 people from six families remain at a centre, while in Marang there are 69 people from 18 families at two centres. The water level at two stations, Sungai Chalok in Jambatan Chalok, Setiu and Sg Tumpat in Kampung Baru Kemasik are at warning levels.

In Kelantan, there was a steep rise in evacuees, jumping to 224 people from 72 families at two centres in Bachok and one in Pasir Mas compared to a mere 63 people from 18 families yesterday morning.

There are 49 people from 12 families in SMK Beris Panchor and 90 people from 30 families in SK Jelawat in Bachok, while SK Tok Deh, Pasir Mas is housing 85 people from 30 families. - Bernama