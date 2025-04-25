A car plate bidding war in Johor Bahru took an unexpected twist after a bidder mistakenly submitted RM69,000 instead of RM6,900 for the plate number A505A — all due to a single extra zero.

The incident went viral after a Facebook post revealed the costly slip-up, sparking both sympathy and amusement online. According to a screenshot shared by a car salesman, the winning bid of RM69,000 far surpassed the second-highest offer of just RM6,800.

ALSO READ: Employee shocked to receive final salary of RM943 in plastic bag full of coins

“The license plate number A505A was successfully bid for RM69,000 — this guy’s kind of winning at life.

“Unless he accidentally added an extra zero by mistake.Or maybe this number really holds deep meaning for him.

“We told you to stay calm already!” the caption read.

Netizens were quick to jump in with jokes and disbelief.

“6800 and 6900 are normal operations. After analysis, there’s a 99% chance that adding an extra zero was accidental,” one user called Sean Y K suggested.

“I’ll salute him next time I see him,” JF Hui commented.

“They’re rich—adding a bunch of extra zeroes is no problem for them,” Alvin Soon wrote.

Meanwhile, Hanson Lau asked, “If I accidentally added an extra zero when placing a bid, can I cancel it?”

What would you do if you were in the bidder’s place?