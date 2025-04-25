UN Yemen envoy meets Huthi officials in Oman

MUSCAT: UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg met Huthi rebel officials in Oman on Thursday to discuss “the necessity to stabilize the situation” in the Arabian Peninsula country.

The Huthis form part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, and since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, they have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

They have also targeted ships they accuse of having ties to Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, sparking a US-led bombing campaign aimed at securing the key shipping lanes.

In a statement posted on X, Grundberg’s office said he “met today in #Muscat with senior Omani officials, members of Ansar Allah (Huthi) leadership and representatives of the diplomatic community”.

The talks “centered on the necessity to stabilize the situation in #Yemen to allow all Yemenis to live in dignity and prosperity and to address the legitimate concerns of all stakeholders including the region and the international community”, it added.

Grundberg “reiterated his commitment to continue to work towards that goal, as part of his efforts towards sustainable peace in Yemen“.

Since March 15, Israel's key ally the United States has stepped up its attacks on the Huthis, targeting rebel positions in Yemen with near-daily air strikes.

The UN envoy's meetings in Muscat come two days before a third round of indirect talks, mediated by Oman, between top officials from Iran and the United States on the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

Grundberg's office said he also raised UN demands for “the immediate and unconditional release of detained UN, NGO, civil society and diplomatic personnel” in Yemen.

In June last year, the Huthis detained 13 UN personnel, including six employees of the Human Rights Office, and more than 50 NGO staff, plus an embassy staff member.

They claimed they had arrested “an American-Israeli spy network” operating under the cover of humanitarian organisations -- allegations emphatically rejected by the UN Human Rights Office.