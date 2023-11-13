Onn Hafiz highlights humanitarian crisis in Gaza at APCW 2023

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi took the opportunity on a United Nations (UN) platform, to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis and tragedy in Gaza.

The clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza and the Israeli regime entered its 38th day today and have claimed thousands of lives on both sides.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Climate Week (APCW) 2023 which starts here today, he called on participants to take a moment to remember the tragedy and the genocide befalling the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“What is happening to them is a stain on humanity. I would like to appeal to this rationally-minded international audience to side with love, compassion and justice.

“The world must work towards a ceasefire in Gaza and put an end to the deaths and sufferings of countless innocent men, women and children,” he said during the launch of the Johor Sustainability Centre (JSC) and Johor Green Deal at APCW 2023 held at Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here.

Also gracing the event was the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Onn Hafiz pointed out that the urgency that the world is seeking to combat climate change, should also be applied to resolving the Palestinian tragedy.

“We need the same energy, passion and commitment to resolve this humanitarian crisis. Just like climate change, this too is an existential problem of our generation.

“We must take action in the name of humanity. We must take action for our fellow human beings. We must take action for our future generation,“ said Onn Hafiz.

The APCW 2023 is one of four regional climate weeks taking place this year ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai, end of this month.–Bernama