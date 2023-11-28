Ops Ihsan: Third phase of humanitarian aid to leave on Dec 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The third phase of the humanitarian aid, dubbed Ops Ihsan, to Gaza, Palestine is expected to leave on Dec 17, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said this humanitarian mission comprises 60 tonnes of necessities, most of which will be medical supplies.

“I invite honourable (Dewan Negara) members who are available on Dec 17 to join us in launching and sending off this third phase of humanitarian aid at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),“ he said.

He was answering a supplementary question from Senator Hussin Ismail in the Dewan Negara about what more consistent steps and efforts were being taken by the Foreign Ministry to implement the Malaysian Humanitarian Hub at the border of Rafah, in Egypt to launch humanitarian aid and Gaza volunteers.

He said Malaysia’s first shipment of aid, involving 20 tonnes of medical supplies, baby items and food, arrived in Gaza on Nov 10 while the second phase of 16 tonnes of relief goods arrived in Egypt on Nov 11.

Meanwhile, he said tomorrow (Nov 29), Malaysia will again participate and deliver the national statement at the High-Level Open Debate on the Situation in the Middle East, including Questions on Palestine, at the United Nations Security Council (UN).

“This clearly proves that Malaysia has always given solid support to the rights of the Palestinian people on all platforms and in international organisations so that the atrocities of the Zionist regime can be stopped and the region will achieve continued peace,“ he said.

He said this in response to Senator Musodak Ahmad’s original question about a more aggressive approach by Malaysia to any international organisation in order to stop the progress of Israel’s Zionist regime in its ‘ground offensive’ against the people of Gaza. -Bernama