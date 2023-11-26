Over 20 Orang Asli families in Pos Hendrop stranded due to landslide

GUA MUSANG: More than 20 Orang Asli families of the Temiar tribe, in four villages in Pos Hendrop, are stranded following a landslide, which cut off road links to the settlements.

One of the residents, Yusof Angah, 42, said that he became aware of the incident when he was on his way to take his two children from his home in Kampung Hanir to Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Hendrop, at about 6.45 this morning.

He said that the landslide incident had occurred in the middle of the route to and from the village.

“The location of the incident is far from the village, so we did not hear any noise last night. I had to turn back, as the road was completely impassable for vehicles including motorcycles.

“I also alerted residents of Kampung Hanir, Kampung Gere, Kampung Perlug and Kampung Tuel about the incident on my way home as a precautionary measure,” he said, when contacted today.

Another resident, Zakaria Pinang, 48, who also passed through the route, was thankful that the incident did not cause any casualties.

“It is unimaginable if the landslide occurred as we were passing through to take children to school,” he said.

Kampung Hanir penghulu, Razak Rongging, 41, said that the continuous rain since last week is believed to be one of the causes of the landslide, therefore he hopes that the authorities will repair the road immediately.

According to him, following the incident, about 500 residents were affected in doing their daily activities, while hawkers could not enter their settlements.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan and Terengganu Orang Asli Development Department director, Zarina Razlan, when contacted, said that such incidents usually occur, as the hillside is a waterway.

“We advise residents to be more careful, especially during the Northeast Monsoon season,” she said. - Bernama