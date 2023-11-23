Over 300,000 benefit from Madani Medical Scheme as of Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 300,000 individuals nationwide have benefited from the MADANI Medical Scheme from June to this month, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said it involved 600,000 treatment procedures and health checks at 2,347 private health facilities across the country that were registered with the scheme.

“This scheme is one of the efforts to improve health services to the people. Other initiatives include the extension of operations of 52 government health clinics throughout the country after office hour and the online appointment process can be made through the MySejahtera application at 903 health clinics,“ she said.

She was replying to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) regarding efforts to improve facilities and amenities in health clinics.

Dr Zaliha said the ministry was confident that the upgrading work of 1,200 health facilities categorised as dilapidated will be fully completed by 2025 thus meeting current needs.

“Some 436 facilities are being upgraded this year and with good governance (from the projects) we can add 75 more facilities and next year with an additional allocation of RM300 million, we will improve another 400 health facilities.

“We are also in the process of acquiring 590 ambulances equipped with medical equipment which will be distributed to hospitals and health clinics in the second quarter of next year,“ she said. -Bernama