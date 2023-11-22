Over 3,400 hate speech complaints processed: MCMC

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is serious about addressing hate speech within the digital landscape, said commissioner Derek Fernandez.

“We processed 3,419 complaints regarding hate speech between 2020 and October 2023, underlining the increasing challenges faced by regulatory bodies in curbing the rise of harmful and discriminatory online discussions.

“On the positive side, the increasing number of complaints indicates greater awareness and sensitivity to the impact of hate speech.”

He said the commission acknowledges the need for robust measures to safeguard digital platforms and promote responsible online communication.

Fernandez said MCMC’s role is pivotal to navigating the complexities of moderating content in an evolving landscape.

He added that MCMC undertakes a comprehensive approach to addressing complaints.

“Our actions include conducting investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 to identify culprits and impose penalties on the individuals or organisations responsible for disseminating hate speech.”

He said MCMC implemented administrative measures, such as issuing account and content takedown notices, imposing website restrictions and generating abuse reports.

“We are tasked with consistently evaluating reported content within the legal framework to ensure that our interventions do not infringe upon the right to free speech.

“Striking this balance necessitates a fine approach that considers cultural, social and legal factors to prevent the stifling of legitimate discourse while addressing potential threats posed by hate speech.”

Fernandez said MCMC stresses on the importance of responsible expression within the legal framework and fosters a collaborative approach to maintaining a safe and inclusive digital environment.

“While we acknowledge everyone’s right to express their opinions, MCMC calls for mindfulness in the context of Malaysian laws.

“To monitor online platforms for potential hate speech, we actively oversee the digital sphere and encourage the public to report their concerns through our complaints portal or via email to aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my.”

It was reported that Senator Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa called for an anti-hate speech law to put a stop to racial or religious hatred.

“This country would be in chaos if we allow certain groups to use racial or narrow religious issues to divide society,” he said.

Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent said despite the existence of the Sedition Act 1948 and Communications and Multimedia Act, he believes a specific law is required to address hate speech.

However, he said while such a law is necessary, it is more important to have efficient enforcement first.