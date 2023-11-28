Over 60% of Labuan trading licences yet to be renewed

LABUAN: With the deadline for trading licence renewals fast approaching on Dec 31, Labuan Corporation (LC) has issued a stern reminder that it will not extend the renewal period although more than 60 per cent of the 9,437 trading licences on the duty-free island are yet to be renewed.

LC chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail (pix) said that unlike in previous years, the local authority would not extend the deadline for renewals this year.

“Non-compliance will result in a RM100 compound. We have given ample time to the licence holders to renew their trading licence and have issued reminders since October,“ he told Bernama today.

Rithuan said the agency is actively working to enhance the efficiency in issuing new trading licences and renewals.

“The renewal process, if all documents are complete, can be done within one or two hours, depending on the volume of applications.

“As LC faces this licence renewal crunch, businesses are urged to act swiftly to avoid penalties and to contribute to maintaining the positive image of the duty-free island,” he said.

Rithuan took the opportunity to remind business owners, particularly in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, to maintain cleanliness standards in their premises.

“We must be together to project a good image of Labuan to visitors and customers,“ he added.

Highlighting LC’s commitment to facilitating business dealings, a team from the licensing department, led by LC deputy chief executive officer Fadzilah Mahmud, conducted a walkabout in the town centre.

Accompanied by representatives from the Labuan Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, they engaged with business premises operators, urging them to renew their trading licences before the deadline. -Bernama