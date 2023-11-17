Palestine issue: No reports of threats, national security under control

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has not received any reports of direct or indirect threats due to Malaysia’s stance and determination to defend the fate of the Palestinian people.

However, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police are continuing to gather information and intelligence, in case there is any external threat on the matter.

“Thus far, the situation in the country is good and under control,” he told reporters, after attending the basic police inspector training passing out parade at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL), today.

Razarudin was responding to inquiries about whether the police had received reports of threats from any party, following Malaysia’s pro-Palestinian stance.

Malaysia is among the nations calling loudly and strongly for the international community to intervene immediately, and stop the Israeli regime’s attacks on the people of Gaza. More than 11,000 Palestinians, including over 7,800 women and children, have been killed, and more than 29,000 others injured, since Oct 7.

On Oct 24, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when addressing attendees of the Malaysia Stands with Palestine Rally at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, revealed that he had received multiple threats from foreign countries, following Malaysia’s firm stand, support and commitment to defending the rights of the Palestinians as well as criticism levelled against the Israeli government.

Following this revelation, the media reported that the PDRM will gather information if there is activity by Mossad agents in the country.

Today, a total of 538 trainee inspectors, including 103 women and 435 men, successfully completed the nine-month basic police inspector training, since Feb 19.

At the ceremony, Inspector Khairul Anwar Khalid was named the best overall trainee, while Inspector Nurul Nadhirah Muhamad Radzi emerged as the best academic trainee.

Inspector Muhammad Amir Faris Basri and Inspector Dayang Siti Aishah Awang Ramli were honoured as the best male and female external trainees respectively.-Bernama