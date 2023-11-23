Penang KPDN's Rahmah Sales hit RM12.18m as of Oct

GEORGE TOWN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Penang branch has organised a total of 472 Rahmah Sales which recorded a total sales value of RM12.18 million in 13 parliamentary constituencies as of October.

State Trade, Entrepreneurial and Rural Development Committee chairman Rashidi Zinol said the sales cover 40 state constituencies and recorded a total of 465,450 visitors.

He said the Penang KPDN plans to hold 40 Rahmah Sales throughout December covering all state constituencies.

“The programme is an initiative to help the B40 and M40 groups as well as the underprivileged to get essentials at reasonable prices because it offers discounts between 10 and 30 per cent compared with the normal market price.

“The state government understands the need of the Penangites, especially about the cost of living and this is also part of my duty to ensure that the cost of living issues are addressed appropriately,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang’s speech in the state assembly sitting today.

Rashidi (BN-Sungai Acheh) also said that the state government through the Harapan Loan Scheme (SPH) has channelled loans amounting to RM26.94 million benefiting 1,488 borrowers statewide this year.

He said the SPH was a collaborative effort between the state government and the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) in offering business loans as additional capital to micro-entrepreneurs in the state.

“SPH is offered to micro-entrepreneurs which covers various business categories including online businesses, food truck businesses, food and beverage stalls and many more,” he said. -Bernama