Penang warehouse collapse: DOSH issues stop work order

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in Penang has issued instructions to immediately stop all work activities at the site of the collapsed logistics warehouse construction project in Batu Maung, Penang for investigation purposes.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) said in a statement today that DOSH Penang has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation to identify the causes of the incident that occurred yesterday.

“The investigation aims to determine whether there have been violations of legal requirements under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994,” the statement read.

Under the act, it is the duty of every employer to ensure the safety, health and welfare of all its workers as well as the public at the workplace under its control.

In the 9.58 pm incident, three Bangladeshi workers were killed and another two who were critically injured are receiving treatment at Penang Hospital. -Bernama