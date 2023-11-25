PKR membership now exceeds one million - Sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: There are currently 1,136,683 members in Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

Out of the 222 divisions nationwide, Kapar division in Selangor had the highest membership with 27,000 members, followed by Kuala Langat with 24,392 members, Kota Raja (23,762) and Hulu Selangor (22,731).

“Fifth highest is Sungai Buloh division, with 22,395 members. Congratulations to us all,” he said during his opening speech at the 17th PKR Annual National Congress 2023 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here tonight.

The congress will be officiated by PKR presiden Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also prime minister, later tonight, with many Unity Government coalition party leaders, and representatives from 46 foreign embassies in attendance.

There are 2,374 delegates and 1,500 observers attending this year’s congress, which bears the theme “Memaknai Reformasi, Menjulang MADANI”. - Bernama