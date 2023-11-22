PKR to hold national congress this weekend

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR will hold its 2023 Annual National Congress for two days beginning Saturday at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) in Putrajaya.

It will kick off with the PKR Youth and Wanita national congresses before PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim opens the central national congress at 9 pm.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in a statement today, said the congress, themed ‘Memaknai Reformasi, Menjulang MADANI’ (Fulfilling Reforms, Upholding MADANI), will be attended by 2,374 delegates and 1,500 observers.

“This is the first annual congress to be attended by delegates from throughout the country after one year of PKR’s partnership in the Unity Government,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, said the congress would discuss issues related to economic well-being, welfare and social justice, good governance and political stability.

“For sure, issues on cost of living, unity and 3R (religion, royalty and race), corruption and abuse of power will be discussed by our debaters.

“The speakers will be given the freedom to debate, offer advice, criticise and share ideas, which will be used by our leadership as a guide to steer the party to greater heights,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution said the congress would also be attended by top leaders of other parties in the Unity Government and 50 representatives of foreign diplomatic missions.

He said PKR would use the congress to emphasise its message and stand on the humanitarian issue due to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

“At the congress on Nov 25, PKR will provide a special slot in memory of the victims of Israeli atrocities,” he said. - Bernama