KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Uzbekistan will continue to strengthen friendly relations and bilateral cooperation in the field of law, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said the commitment followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between her and Uzbekistan’s Justice Minister, Akbar Tashkulov, during her official working visit to Tashkent.

She said the MoU also covers the exchange of publicly accessible laws on matters of mutual interest, as well as the sharing of experiences and best practices, particularly in the area of legal reform.

The MoU also includes capacity-building initiatives such as training programmes, seminars, conferences, and joint field studies, as well as efforts to foster professional ties between legal officers from both countries.

“During the meeting, we also discussed and exchanged views on various legal matters, particularly on the legal reform agenda and the MADANI Government institutions, which the Uzbek side described as a very progressive step,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said the discussion also touched on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal systems and services to enhance access to justice, as well as arbitration as an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism.

Azalina added that during the meeting, Akbar expressed his commitment to attend the ASEAN Law Forum 2025, which will be held from Aug 19 to 21 in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship.