A self-service laundry visit turned into a heated encounter when a woman took her own sweet time folding clothes directly in front of a dryer, frustrating another customer who had been waiting to use it.

In a Threads post, @makcikbibah_antivaxx shared a video showing the woman folding her freshly dried clothes slowly, blocking access to the machine.

The situation escalated as another woman, waiting her turn, lost patience.

Visibly annoyed, the woman who had been waiting began filming and confronted the other, asking why she was still occupying the space in front of the dryer.

“What’s your problem now? Who folds clothes in front of the machine? I have a pile of clothes to dry,” she said in the video.

The woman responded that the other customer could use a smaller, available dryer instead.

However, the frustrated woman insisted on using the 20kg-capacity dryer being blocked, as she had more clothes to dry.

She also pointed out that large empty tables were available nearby for folding, and urged the woman not to inconvenience others.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many netizens expressing support for the woman who had been waiting, and frustration toward the one blocking the dryer.

“It’s embarrassing to see this kind of behaviour. Does she think she owns the dryer just because she spent RM10 on tokens? It’s so uncivilised,” commented @angie.annabelle.

Others added that they felt second-hand stress just watching the video.