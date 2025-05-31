KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s intention to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), if accepted, could further strengthen the party, especially in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He expressed confidence that he and the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry could forge even stronger cooperation if they were in the same party.

“I believe we can work closely together. In fact, we already have a good working relationship, even during his time as Finance Minister.

“Now, in his current role, we continue to collaborate, particularly in key sectors such as aerospace and semiconductors. If we are in the same party, I believe this cooperation can be further enhanced,” he told reporters after officiating the MyLesen B2 Driving Licence Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang today.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul announced on Facebook that he had resigned from UMNO and expressed his intention to join PKR.

PKR secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh confirmed today that the party has yet to receive a formal membership application from Tengku Zafrul.

Amirudin, who is also a PKR vice president, said he was confident that the party’s ties with UMNO would remain intact, as both sides have built a foundation of mutual understanding.

Responding to speculation that Tengku Zafrul’s move could be linked to efforts to replace him as Selangor Menteri Besar, Amirudin dismissed the suggestion.

“To me, that’s far-fetched. I don’t see it happening, especially since it would require a by-election.

“We have only two and a half years left in this term, so there isn’t much room for such changes. We’ll wait and see how things unfold,” said the Sungai Tua state assemblyman and Gombak MP.

On a lighter note, Amirudin jokingly asked Tengku Zafrul, who will soon be performing the Haj pilgrimage, to pray for him to remain as Selangor Menteri Besar.