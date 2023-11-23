PM: Malaysia satisfied with objectives achieved at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are happy with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference since the country was able to secure RM63.02 billion in proposed investments said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today.

The Prime Minister is his Facebook posting today said at the same time throughout the duration of the conference, Malaysia made its stand loud and clear on the Israeli Palestinian conflict and the untold humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

“Our message was easily understood and clear in perspective, stating that the killings, aggression and atrocities in Gaza by the Zionoist regime of Israel must stop,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, APEC must remain as a platfom for all countries to gather and develop a strategy to stimulate the economy and maintain the high standard of cooperation and respect among each other.

Anwar arrived in San Francisco on Nov 13 to attend the APEC which ended on Nov 18. -Bernama