Police seize 50 motorcycles in Ops against road bullies, illegal racers

BALIK PULAU: The police seized 50 motorcycles in an integrated operation against road bullies and “mat rempit” or illegal motorcycle races on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway at Bayan Lepas here early today.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the operation, conducted from 2 am to 5 am, also involved the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

He said the motorcycles were seized according to Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1986, with one of them also for using false registration numbers.

“During the operation, the police also issued 144 summonses for various traffic offences,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama