Posting of auxiliary police has not reached 50%

KOTA BHARU: A total of 27,000 auxiliary police positions have been approved out of the 60,000 vacancies that need to be filled by agencies or companies that have applied so far, said Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Seri Aidi Ismail.

He said even if the number of approved staffing did not reach 50 per cent, the police would continue to hold meetings with related agencies and companies to discuss the issue of staffing that has yet to be fulfilled.

“We hope that the agency or company can restructure the number of auxiliary police to be appointed.

“From the information we have obtained, there are agencies that apply for up to 60 permits but only fill 10 posts,“ he told reporters after officiating the 34th annual meeting of the Malaysia Auxiliary Police Association (MAPA), here today.

Commenting further, Aidi said the agencies involved need to give a reasonable grounds for the vacancy and need to see the required strength before applying for a licence or permit to set up auxiliary police.

“Strict action will be imposed on the agency concerned including licence cancellation if the reasons given are unacceptable.

“So far, 246 agencies or companies have become members of MAPA and we very much welcome the cooperation given by those parties,“ he said.

On a separate note, when asked to comment on misconduct cases involving auxiliary police, Aidi said the number was too small involving criminal cases such as drugs and driving vehicles over the speed limit.

“In terms of police rules, the auxiliary is not allowed to be an escort to the head of the agency, use a grant without police approval or carry a firearm without permission.

“Agencies or companies are also not allowed to make money out of the auxiliary police, including renting them out in order to make a profit. Strict action can be taken if they are found to be using the auxiliary police as security guards and charge fees to third parties,“ he said. -Bernama