Pulau Perhentian building collapse: Another victim succumbs to injuries

JERTIH: Another victim who was buried alive after a building under construction collapsed at a resort on Pulau Perhentian near here on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

The victim, identified as Bahul Jamil, 42, an Indonesian, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, at 2.14 am.

Besut district police chief, Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad, said that the cause of the victim’s death was severe injuries to several parts of the body.

“The victim was found under the rubble at 1.18 pm on Thursday, after being trapped for about eight hours after the 4.30 am incident.

“Bahul’s death brought the death toll due to the incident to two. The body of the first victim, identified as Suparno, 40, was found at 2.15 pm on Friday,” he said. - Bernama