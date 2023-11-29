Rahmah Sales a boon to people hard-pressed while waiting for payday

PADANG BESAR: The Rahmah Sales programme is the people's hope to buy their necessities at cheaper prices while waiting for payday each month.

Many visitors to the programme, when met by Bernama at the Mobile Rahmah Sales, near Masjid Ar-Ridza in Kampung Panggas, which is in the Chuping state constituency, near here today, said they waited anxiously for the Rahmah Sales.

People's Volunteer Corps (RELA) member Akma Abdullah, 30, who is a loyal customer of the Rahmah Sales always waits for the programme to be held in the vicinity to buy groceries.

“The Rahmah Sales programme is really worth it...I wait for it as the prices are vastly different from those in the supermarket. I am just waiting for payday as I can save on my monthly expenditure. I will wait for the Rahmah Sales schedule, and I’m also willing to go elsewhere if there is a sale there,“ Akma said.

Sharing the same opinion as Akma is housewife Suhaini Ibrahim, 40, from Kampung Panggas, who said the Rahmah Sales is the preferred place for her to buy necessities at cheap prices while waiting for her husband to get his salary.

“As I am a housewife and while waiting for my husband’s salary, I can reduce my expenditure by shopping at the Rahmah Sales. I have shopped at the Rahmah Sales at three different locations,“ she also said.

Suhaini hopes that more types of goods, such as washing detergent, will be sold at the Rahmah Sales programmes.

Meanwhile, a KAFA (Al-Quran and Fardu Ain) teacher, Noor Fadzlina Hassan, 37, is really looking forward to the programme as she makes a big saving buying kitchen supplies here at prices much lower than buying them at sundry shops, adding that the Rahmah Sales programme's opening hours are from 8 am to 12.30 pm which gives her ample time to do her shopping before heading off to work in the afternoons.

“While waiting for payday, we are really looking forward to this Rahmah Sales, because if we look at the price of (imported white) rice for example, you can buy a five kg (kilogramme) bag for only RM13.50. If we want to purchase it at a store, we will be looking at more than RM40 for a 10 kg bag,“ she added. -Bernama