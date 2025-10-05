PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are advised to postpone travel to India and Pakistan, particularly to the Kashmir region, due to the ongoing armed conflict between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also urged Malaysians, especially students in those countries to contact and update their information with the embassy or consulate offices, Sinar Harian reported.

“(Share) a contact number and address, so if there is any (emergency), the embassy can easily reach out to them.

“Malaysians there are also advised to avoid traveling to high-risk areas, especially in Kashmir.

“Cancel any planned trips to the region for now to avoid becoming victims or being affected should any untoward incidents occur,” he told the press today.

He noted that the ministry has issued statements to both the countries to “stand down” in order to prevent ongoing uncertainty and escalating tensions.

“Malaysia is concerned about the exchange of gunfire using drones and missile strikes, which needs to be B.

“I hope the leaders of both countries will consider the bigger picture instead of focusing on situations that could damage bilateral relations,“ he said.

On May 7, India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies.

Following that, several Asian airlines said they were re-routing or cancelling flights to and from Europe, in response to the ongoing tension.

