RM900,000 for blood donation unit

PETALING JAYA: A charity dinner by the Yayasan Sultanah Bahiyah (YSB) raised RM902,400 for a Mobile Blood Donation Unit, a specialised bus used for blood donation.

YSB chairperson Datuk Seri Diraja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said the current bus, which has been in operation since 1999, is in need of replacement due to high maintenance costs.

“YSB plans to replace it with a new bus since it is over 10 years old, so that blood collection can be carried out more effectively. This new bus is estimated to cost RM500,000.”

She said the new bus will play a crucial role in attracting more people to donate blood and ensuring a steady supply of blood for patients in need.

“Blood is essential for life-saving surgeries and treatments, but only 2.5% of Malaysians who are physically fit to donate blood are donors.

“As of May 31, 11,338 bags of blood were collected from donors in Kedah and Perlis using the mobile bus unit. In 2022 alone, a total of 47,379 bags of blood were collected and used to treat patients in both states. To meet this demand, YSB needs to collect approximately 4,000 bags of blood per week. Each bag contains the standard amount of 250ml,” Tunku Puteri said.

More than 700 guests attended the charity dinner, including Toh Puan Bendahara Kedah Datin Seri Diraja Puan Sri Datuk Nora Abdullah, Tunku Zain-Al Abiddin Tuanku Muhriz, the Board of Trustees of YSB and its benefactors.

Also present were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

YSB is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the community in Kedah, that serves as an agent of social change in the fields of education, community development and health involving the elderly and youth. The organisation holds a charity gala dinner annually to raise funds for its various programmes and initiatives, including its mobile blood donation programme.