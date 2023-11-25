Search still on for two-year-old boy who fell into drain

MELAKA: The search is still on for a two-year-old boy who went missing after falling into a drain at Taman Goodwood, Bukit Palah here today.

A spokesperson for the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said they received a distress call at 3.42 this afternoon and sent a team from the Ayer Keroh station.

“The victim’s father suspects his son fell into the 0.6 metre wide and one metre deep drain. We are still searching for the boy,“ said the spokesperson.

The victim’s mother, Nor Amiza Che Kar, 28, said her youngest son, Muhammad Danish Mohd Faizal, and his sibling were playing near the drain, which was full of water due to heavy rains in the afternoon, while she and her husband were selling “nasi kerabu” near the scene of the incident.

They only realised the boy was missing at about 3.30 pm and his sibling did not know his whereabouts, she said, adding that only his slippers were on the grass nearby.

She and her husband, Mohd Faizal Maarop, 38, ran around looking for him in vain, she said.

She said Muhammad Danish was wearing a blue t-shirt and urged the public to help locate him. - Bernama