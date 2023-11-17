Selangor bylaws on childcare centres to be standardised

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor has government agreed to start a pilot programme at the local authority level (PBT) to mobilise efforts to standardise bylaws related to home daycare operators.

State Women Development and Social Welfare Committee chairman Anfaal Saari said this followed two series of meetings and discussions involving the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the relevant federal agencies to resolve the problem of unregistered nurseries operating at home.

She said the pilot programme aims to simplify application matters and encourage the registration of home daycare operators.

“The next step is to improve the quality of services and childcare. This agenda will be included in the Care Economy Policy which is being drafted and is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2024,“ she said.

She said this when winding up the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 at the state assembly today.

Anfaal said the state government will not compromise on the safety of children in childcare centres.

She said the issue needs to be dealt with more carefully because it involves the enforcement of the Child Care Centre Act 1984 and the Child Care Centre Regulations 2012 as well as bylaws at the PBT level.-Bernama