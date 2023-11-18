Severe-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu, Kelantan until Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous heavy rain warning for Terengganu and Kelantan until Monday (Nov 20).

MetMalaysia in a statement today informed that the situation is expected to occur statewide in Terengganu as well as at several areas in Kelantan namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai from today.

“A (severe level) continuous rain warning is issued when there are signs that continuous heavy rain is expected to occur with rain amount exceeding 60 mm within six hours,” according to the statement posted on its Facebook today.

MetMalaysia informed that an alert-level continuous rain is also expected in several areas in Kelantan, Kedah, Perak, Pahang and Sabah during the same period.

In Kelantan, this is expected to occur in Gua Musang while in Kedah, Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Yan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Sik and Baling will be affected.

The same situation is also expected to occur in Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar); Pahang (Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin); and Sabah (Ranau, Kota Belud, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat). - Bernama