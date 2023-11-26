Slope at Taman Cheras Mas Apartments hit by landslip

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain is believed to have caused a 30-metre landslip at a slope near the Taman Cheras Mas Apartments here yesterday (Nov 25) afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said a team from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn fire station was dispatched to the location of the incident after receiving a distress call at 4.35 pm.

“Observation was to ensure that there was no risk to the public and to cordon off the area to stop the public from entering,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the landslip occurred around 30 to 45 metres from the apartments.

“No casualties were reported and the case was handed over to the local authorities for further action,” he said.

Apartment resident, Yong Ah Kew, 65, meanwhile described the incident as one of the more serious that occurred, compared to a similar incident in June.

“The landslip occurred twice, at 2am and 5am. I was woken up by a heavy loud noise and the sound of falling rocks,” he told Bernama at the site of the incident last night.

Fellow resident, Lim Cheng San, 64, said he only learnt of the incident at around 7am when he went out to buy breakfast.

Lim, who is a leader of an apartment block, said that a small landslip had happened before and residents had filed complaints with the Kajang Municipal Council.

“Many children often play near where the landslip occurred in the evenings and I’m glad that it did cause any loss of life,” he said. - Bernama