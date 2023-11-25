Strong industry cooperation reason for UNITEN graduates’ 96.8 % marketability

PUTRAJAYA: The strong cooperation and engagement between Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UNITEN) and industry players have increased its graduates’ marketability to 96.8 per cent, said the university’s acting Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Ts Dr. Mohd Zamri Yusoff.

He said the high rate of UNITEN graduates securing employment within six months of graduation shows that this cooperation provides a bright future for them.

“One of UNITEN’s strengths is its marketability where the majority of graduates will get offers and job opportunities right after graduating.

“The university incorporates a two-week input from the relevant industry for every subject with industry professionals also acting as lecturers. And that is why the industries wait for our graduates,” he told Bernama after UNITEN’s 25th Convocation, here today.

Dr. Mohd Zamri added that UNITEN also ensures its graduates not only excel academically but also possess strong interpersonal, leadership, and communication skills.

He said that every student is required to be actively involved in co-curricular activities and evaluated through the university’s Students Activities Online Reporting System, which covers spiritual and civilisation, sports and recreation, arts and culture, communication and entrepreneurship as well as leadership and intellectual.

Dr Mohd Zamri said UNITEN is able to equip its students with the skills and knowledge crucial for the industry in line with the government’s efforts towards digitilisation and green technology.

He said UNITEN has also established international collaborations with universities from France, Ireland, Germany, and China among others, and appointed 80 world-renowned professors as visiting professors to share their expertise and engage in collaborative research to provide global exposure to students.

Meanwhile, Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering graduate Chong Jin Yang, 23, who received the Chancellor’s Gold Award for his outstanding academic and co-curriculum achievements and positive contribution to university life, said his drive to succeed came from having close friends and being motivated by his parents.

“We should have good friends. I have worked as a team player and studied in a group right from the start, four years ago,“ said Chong, who now works at a Japanese multinational air conditioner manufacturing company, when met after the convocation today.

Bachelor of Electrical Power Engineering graduate, Ooi Khel Shiao, 23, who received the Chancellor’s Silver Award, said although the participation of women in electrical engineering courses is very low, it did not deter her from completing the four-year studies in the field.

“There were only a few female students in my class but that didn’t stop me because my interest in physics motivated me to continue in the field,“ said Ooi, who was also the recipient of the Malaysian Board of Engineers, Excellence Award.

Meanwhile, Bachelor of Computer Science (Software Engineering) graduate Lim Swee Keong, 22, said his choice to study at UNITEN was influenced by his father, who is also an employee of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

“I believe information and communication technology (ICT) can enhance productivity and help the country transition to a high-income economy,“ said the Chancellor’s Bronze Award recipient.

The convocation ceremony was officiated by Penang Yang Dipertua Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, who is also the Chancellor of UNITEN.

A total of 1,373 graduates including 136 international graduates and 19 Hufaz Professional graduates received their scrolls today.

Chairman of TNB, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Majid was also announced as Pro-Chancellor, which is not merely a recognition but also for his key role in continuing to drive the university’s performance. - Bernama