DPM Zahid urges Muslims to embrace day of Arafah blessings

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the Day of Arafah, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Muslims to reflect, purify their hearts, subdue their egos and strengthen their relationships with others and Allah SWT.

Ahmad Zahid said the 9th of Zulhijjah each year is a profoundly special day in the Islamic calendar, as it is filled with blessings, forgiveness and mercy from Allah SWT.

“Let us guard ourselves, uphold good conduct, and strive to be individuals who bring benefit to others. May we all be granted abundant forgiveness and mercy on this Day of Arafah, insya-Allah,” he said, extending Day of Arafah greetings to Muslims in Malaysia and worldwide.

He also encouraged Muslims in the country to seize the blessings of this day by observing the sunnah fast of the Day of Arafah, in line with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW, and to increase their prayers, recite the zikir, seek forgiveness and give charity.

Ahmad Zahid also prayed for a safe and blessed journey for those travelling back to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with loved ones.

The Day of Arafah, observed on the 9th of Zulhijjah annually, holds great significance, particularly for hajj pilgrims, as it marks the day of wukuf in the plains of Arafah, the pinnacle of the hajj pilgrimage.