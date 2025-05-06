Kean to miss Italy qualifers against Norway, Moldova

ITALY will be without Fiorentina striker Moise Kean for their two opening World Cup qualifying matches, away against Norway on Friday and at home against Moldova on Monday, the Italian football federation said.

Kean sustained a muscle strain in his right thigh during training on Wednesday, the federation said, adding that he had returned to his club for recovery.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2024-25 with Fiorentina, a club he joined last summer from Juventus, scoring 19 goals to finish second in the Serie A goal scorers’ standings.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti will also be without a pair of defenders, Alessandro Buongiorno missing the Norway match through injury while Francesco Acerbi, who was in the Inter Milan side that lost the Champions League final, declined a call-up.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, face a tricky start against Erling Haaland’s Norway on Friday before hosting Moldova three days later in Reggio Emilia.

Norway lead Group I after winning their two opening matches against Israel and Moldova in March.