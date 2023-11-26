Sultan Nazrin attends Perak Deepavali celebration

TANJUNG MALIM: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, attended the state-level Deepavali celebration at Dewan Sri Tanjong, Tanjung Malim District Council, here today.

He was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, the Raja Puan Besar of Perak, Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Di Hilir of Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

On hand to welcome the royal couple were Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, his wife, Datin Seri Aezer Zubir and several dignitaries.

The royal guests were entertained by the traditional Indian dance and singing performances at the event, which was attended by about 3,000 people.

Sultan Nazrin also presented donations to 53 orphans from Pertubuhan Badan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Darussalam Ipoh, Pertubuhan Pengurusan Pusat Jagaan 1Malaysia and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Insan Kanak-Kanak Arut Perum Jothy.

Meanwhile, Saarani, in his speech, said that the state government’s administrative machinery will always ensure that the agenda of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, which is specifically designed to boost the economy and lead the state to prosperity, is further intensified, so that the people can experience progress regardless of racial and religious backgrounds. - Bernama