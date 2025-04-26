KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will implement road closures and diversions on several routes, in conjunction with the 2025 Kuala Lumpur OCBC Cycle, starting from 6 am tomorrow (April 27).

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that 160 police officers and personnel, along with 20 staff members from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), would be deployed to manage traffic. He added that the affected routes would be reopened in stages, once the event concludes.

Among the routes involved are Dataran Merdeka, where the event commences, then along Jalan Raja; Jalan Raja Laut; Jalan Dang Wangi; Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman; Jalan Tun Perak; Lebuh Ampang; Jalan Munshi Abdullah; Jalan Air Terjun Bukit Nanas and Jalan Ampang.

“Participants will also pass through Jalan Sultan Ismail; Jalan Raja Chulan; Jalan Conlay; Jalan Tun Ismail; Sultan Hishamuddin roundabout; Masjid Negara; Jalan Raja, before heading back to Dataran Merdeka,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Zamzuri said that the ninth edition of the event is expected to attract 3,000 participants, of various nationalities, with participants completing two laps, covering a total distance of 50 kilometres, in the criterium category.

“The public is advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the alternative routes provided to avoid congestion. They are also urged to comply with the instructions of traffic police on duty and follow all road closure signs, to ensure the smooth running of the event and the safety of all road users.

He said that motorists must remain patient and considerate and observe all traffic regulations throughout the event.

“For further information, the public can contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic police station at 03-2071 9999; or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-2026 0267,” he said.