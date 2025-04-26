MADINAH: Malaysian haj pilgrims should be prepared to face hot weather, with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius, while in the Holy City of Madinah.

Tabung Haji operations director in Madinah, Affandi Abdullah also reminded these pilgrims that for the 1446H season to maintain their health and drink sufficient water to avoid dehydration.

“This year, the weather is hot and dry, with temperatures expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius, and so far, the temperature in Madinah has only reached 41 degrees Celsius. If we enter the month of May, the weather is expected to be even hotter.

“Previously, the temperature had reached up to 49 degrees Celsius. So, pilgrims are advised to prepare mentally and physically for the current weather conditions when performing their worship,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Affandi also advised haj pilgrims to adhere to regulations set by the Saudi Arabia authorities as well as Tabung Haji. including when staying in accommodation buildings, throughout their time in the Holy Land.

He also said the haj season this year involves two phases including pilgrims entering Madinah, with 45 per cent of the total 31,600 pilgrims entering the Holy City first, while in the second phase, pilgrims will enter Madinah from Makkah after wuquf.