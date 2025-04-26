Penang DAP contributes RM200,000 to veterans club

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang DAP Committee has agreed to contribute RM200,000 to the DAP Veterans Club.

In a statement today, Penang DAP said the donation is intended to assist veteran members, particularly those suffering from serious illnesses such as cancer.

“The party deeply values the service and sacrifices of its veterans who have significantly contributed to DAP’s struggle over the years,” the statement read.

The committee has also established a Strategic Task Force to implement outreach programmes for the people of the state.

It said the task force aims to strengthen the party’s operations, mobilise public support and ensure that DAP’s services continue to prioritise the welfare of the people.

“The task force will be led by Penang DAP publicity secretary Joshua Woo. Penang DAP remains committed to championing social justice and empowering the people of the state,” the statement read.