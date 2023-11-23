Sultan of Selangor launches Raja Tun Uda Library Foundation

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today launched the Raja Tun Uda Library Foundation here, the fundraising arm of the Raja Tun Uda Library.

The foundation's main objective is to collect donations from corporations and individuals to enrich and widen the collection of the Raja Tun Uda Library.

It will focus on catering to special needs visitors and readers of all ages, as well as tapping into Selangor's cultural heritage and history.

This is in line with the Raja Tun Uda Library's own objectives of having the most comprehensive public library collection in Malaysia for all people, said Selangor Public Library Corp director Datin Paduka Mastura Muhamad.

In her speech at the launch, Mastura said with the foundation’s help, the library would have more facilities, services and programmes for special needs people.

“We will arrange free transportation and provide food, especially for the B40s, so they will feel at ease whenever they send their children to the library for any special needs programmes,” she said.

Also present were the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Raja Tun Uda Library Foundation chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda.

Mastura said the library has about 300 braille books and starting next year, it plans to enhance its services for those with hearing problems and special needs such as autism.

The library’s upgrading and expansion project is slated to be completed by the end of 2026.

“The new library building will consider various needs of the communities, from a mother's pregnancy stage to the children’s infancy phase, progressing to early childhood, teenage years, adulthood and elderly.

”Special focus will also be given to the special needs group, of which seven types have been identified. All these new facilities and services will be included in the Creative Learning Library,” she added. -Bernama