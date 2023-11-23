PENANG: The responsibility of making Penang a family-focused green and smart state through community-centric programs and initiatives lies on the shoulders of the executive councilor for Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs.
Playing this role is Lim Siew Khim, who has served Penangites first as a councilor at the Penang City Council and then as a state assemblyman.
In an exclusive interview with theSun , she shares her strategic vision, outlining plans to cultivate a more equitable and age-friendly environment by 2025.
Stepping into the shoes of her predecessor, Datuk Seri Chong Eng, she remains committed to addressing important aspects of society through new initiatives. Her mandate is broad, from addressing women’s issues through the Penang Women Development Corporation (PWDC) to extending support to vulnerable groups such as children and families in need, ensuring that these critical issues remain at the forefront of the developmental agenda.
“In addition to an emphasis on women’s issues, I am also focusing on children and family-related matters. Concurrently, a significant part of my attention is directed towards preparing Penang for its transition into an aging nation by 2025, a demographic shift that requires proactive planning and policy formulation.
“Under the umbrella of Welfare, my current priority is also to address the challenges associated with homelessness, an issue that intertwines deeply with broader social concerns. Our efforts are supported by the existing infrastructure of Pusat Transit Gelandangan and Mutiara Food Bank,” said Lim, adding that her objective was to refine and enhance these platforms, ensuring they operate efficiently and independently, before diverting her focus to pioneering new initiatives.
Armed with a decade of experience as the people’s representative and now into her third term as the people’s representative, Lim’s warm personality is the hallmark that has enabled her to deeply understand grassroots issues, forming the foundation of her approach to problem-solving. Her unique perspective de ella as a women leader within DAP shapes her de ella approach, blending personal experiences with insights into the challenges faced by women.
Commenting on her role in non-Islamic religious affairs, Lim said that her responsibilities have expanded to include the oversight of the Ribi (Rumah Ibadat Bukan Islam) Fund and land applications. “My strategies are to focus on inclusive consultation with community groups, streamline integration of services across departments and employ the use of data for decision-making.
“In 2021, the Penang state government established Penang Harmony Corporation (Harmonico) to be the implementing agency for matters pertaining to religions other than Islam and to be the driver for the harmony agenda in the state. Harmonico’s vision is to instill universal values and spiritual understanding among different faiths as a foundation towards an inclusive and harmonious society,” explained Lim, when asked about religious diversity and harmony in Penang.
“Harmonico also introduced ‘Let’s Talk’, a talk series for in-depth and intimate conversation to promote meaningful exchange between religions. For the first time this year, we celebrated Penang Harmony Celebration in conjunction with Hari Merdeka, Hari Malaysia and the International Day of Peace,” added Lim on the matter of religious harmony.
Lim also emphasized Penang2030, in which the state government aims to create a family-focused green and smart state, pointing to two policies that are currently being implemented – the Gender Inclusiveness Policy and the Gender Responsive Participatory Budgeting.
“These policies promote gender equity and consider gender perspectives in every decision-making, planning and administrative process at every level of the state government.
“In line with Penang2030, the Penang Strategy for Economic Ecosystem Development, also known as Penang SEED, will focus on education, healthcare, economic empowerment, social justice and community engagement to raise household income. The social development framework and action plan are being planned as we speak,” Lim said.
“This is a five-year plan that aims to achieve dynamic, equitable, and inclusive prosperity for all Penangites, cutting across all economic sectors.”
On the issue of domestic violence, Lim explained that the Safe Family Policy, formulated to address domestic violence cases, has been receiving good feedback. “Through the First Support Point groups, which are established in the service centers of state assemblymen, government agencies and NGOs, the state government is giving a strong message that by working together, we can create a safe environment for Penangites.”
Speaking on the care economy, particularly concerning women, Lim stressed the need to create conductive work environments to retain female employees. The solution to that, according to her, was to provide quality, affordable and accessible childcare centers.
She said: “As part of PWDC’s ‘Mothers to Stay in the Workforce’ project and smart partnerships with PDC, we have managed to introduce two childcare@workplace in Komtar.
“The establishment of Taska@Workplace has garnered positive feedback from working parents as this has helped them tremendously.”
PWDC is a key government institution which also oversees the JPWK (Jawatankuasa Pembangunan Wanita dan Keluarga) and falls under Lim’s portfolio.
JPWK, currently in its fifth year of formation, has evolved into one of the most influential and empowered grassroots organizations within the state government.
“With JPWK, we are able to reach the community and inform them of the government’s initiatives more effectively. Hopefully, more and more people will benefit from the initiatives we work hard to offer,” Lim said.
Finally, Lim reflected on the matter of unity among Malaysians.
She said: “Malaysians have been coexisting and living together in harmony. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted racial harmony as one of the primary focuses in our national policy, and I believe this is where our attention should be – to continue promoting racial harmony but at the same time, celebrate diversity.”