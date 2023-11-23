Lim says a significant part of his attention is directed towards preparing Penang for its transition into an aging nation by 2025.

PENANG: The responsibility of making Penang a family-focused green and smart state through community-centric programs and initiatives lies on the shoulders of the executive councilor for Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs. Playing this role is Lim Siew Khim, who has served Penangites first as a councilor at the Penang City Council and then as a state assemblyman. In an exclusive interview with theSun , she shares her strategic vision, outlining plans to cultivate a more equitable and age-friendly environment by 2025. Stepping into the shoes of her predecessor, Datuk Seri Chong Eng, she remains committed to addressing important aspects of society through new initiatives. Her mandate is broad, from addressing women’s issues through the Penang Women Development Corporation (PWDC) to extending support to vulnerable groups such as children and families in need, ensuring that these critical issues remain at the forefront of the developmental agenda.

“In addition to an emphasis on women’s issues, I am also focusing on children and family-related matters. Concurrently, a significant part of my attention is directed towards preparing Penang for its transition into an aging nation by 2025, a demographic shift that requires proactive planning and policy formulation. “Under the umbrella of Welfare, my current priority is also to address the challenges associated with homelessness, an issue that intertwines deeply with broader social concerns. Our efforts are supported by the existing infrastructure of Pusat Transit Gelandangan and Mutiara Food Bank,” said Lim, adding that her objective was to refine and enhance these platforms, ensuring they operate efficiently and independently, before diverting her focus to pioneering new initiatives. Armed with a decade of experience as the people’s representative and now into her third term as the people’s representative, Lim’s warm personality is the hallmark that has enabled her to deeply understand grassroots issues, forming the foundation of her approach to problem-solving. Her unique perspective de ella as a women leader within DAP shapes her de ella approach, blending personal experiences with insights into the challenges faced by women. Commenting on her role in non-Islamic religious affairs, Lim said that her responsibilities have expanded to include the oversight of the Ribi (Rumah Ibadat Bukan Islam) Fund and land applications. “My strategies are to focus on inclusive consultation with community groups, streamline integration of services across departments and employ the use of data for decision-making.