Three friends charged with gang armed robbery involving jewellery worth RM1.4 million

KUALA KANGSAR: Three friends were charged in the Sessions Court here today with armed robbery, involving jewellery worth RM1.4 million.

They are R. Gunasellan, 52, A.F. Adrian Raj Dominic, 29, and R. Anandan, 35, and all of them pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Rohaida Ishak.

The three men, along with six others still at large, are charged with gang-robbing Chong Yong Seng and Tan Kang Chiat, both 26, when armed with a machete of jewellery worth RM1.4 million at the Jalan Dato Maharajalela parking area here, at about 9.40 am last Nov 6.

They are charged under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code and face imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Judge Rohaida allowed them bail of RM20,000 with two sureties each, where one of the surety should be a family member. They are also required to report themselves at a police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The judge also set Dec. 29 for mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Firdaus Nor Azlan prosecuted, while the three accused were represented by lawyer Tulasi Ayaoo.

Meanwhile, Gunasellan and Anandan were each fined RM2,500, in default six months in jail, and placed under police probation for two years by the same court after pleading guilty to self-administration of drugs.

Gunasellan was charged with self-administration of morphine at the Narcotics Office of the Kuala Kangsar District Police Headquarters (IPD) at about 3 pm last Nov 7.

As for Anandan, he was charged with self-administration of the 11-nor-delta type -9-tetrahydrocannabinol drug at the same place and date at about 3.20 pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Fahmi Kamaluddin prosecuted in the case. - Bernama