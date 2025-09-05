NEW DELHI: Indian cricket will decide on Friday what happens to the rest of the IPL season, a senior official said, after deadly confrontations between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

An Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala -- less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the town of Jammu, where explosions were reported hours earlier -- was abandoned Thursday because of apparent floodlight failure.

Sunday's game between Punjab and Mumbai Indians, which had been due to take place in Dharamsala, has been moved.

“We are monitoring the situation, seeking the government’s advice, and will take the final decision on the IPL tomorrow,“ Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of cricket board the BCCI, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

“The situation is changing day by day. We will do whatever we are told and inform all stakeholders.

“At the moment, our priority is the safety of all players, fans and stakeholders.”

The newspaper -- without disclosing its sources -- said that the BCCI is “keeping its options open”, with suspending the world’s richest cricket league or revising its itinerary among possible options.

The 10-team competition, which features numerous cricket stars from around the world, started on March 22.

The final is scheduled for May 25 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens and typically attracts a vast global television audience.

Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association are in regular contact with players about the situation and giving support, The Age in Melbourne reported.

Australians Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are all in the IPL, while former skipper Ricky Ponting coaches Punjab.

Pakistan cricket has already taken the decision to move the remaining matches in its T20 league to the United Arab Emirates because of player safety.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three full-scale wars over Kashmir, a disputed territory that both claim in full but administer separate portions of since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

New Delhi launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning in retaliation for a deadly attack in Indian-run Kashmir two weeks ago that India blames on Pakistan.

Islamabad has denied any involvement.

At least 48 people have been killed on both sides of the border since Wednesday, in the worst violence in decades between the South Asian neighbours.