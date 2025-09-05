IPOH: An elderly woman was injured when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lost control and crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Sitiawan at 9.10 pm on Thursday (May 8).

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim, in her 70s, was trapped under the vehicle but was rescued by members of the public at the scene.

“The operation commander assessed the situation and instructed personnel to assist the Health Ministry staff in providing first aid before handing over the victim for further action.

“The situation was brought under control at 9.30 pm and the operation ended at 9.49 pm,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral on social media, showing a white MPV that had reportedly veered off course and crashed into a fast-food restaurant in Sitiawan.