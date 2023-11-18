TNB to bear medical costs of boy who suffered electrocution

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will provide all assistance, including covering the treatment and medical costs of a boy who was electrocuted at its substation in Sri Bayu, Bayan Lepas, Penang, yesterday.

TNB, in expressing its sympathy over the incident, said it will ensure that the 12-year-old boy gets the best treatment, adding that its management representative met the boy’s parents at the Penang General Hospital today.

“The victim, who suffered burns, is being treated in the isolation room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at the hospital.

“During the visit, Penang TNB head of Zone Asset Ir Anan Eyam also provided immediate advance assistance to the family of the victim to ease their burden,“ the TNB said in a statement today.

Following the incident, TNB collaborated with the police and the Energy Commission to assist with the investigation and TNB has also established an internal investigation team in line with the company’s operational policy that prioritises safety.

Yesterday, the media reported that Mohd Dawisy Zarif Mohd Khairi, 12, suffered serious burns all over his body after being electrocuted. - Bernama