Toddler first fatality in Kelantan Monsoon floods

KOTA BHARU: The monsoon floods in Kelantan have claimed its first victim after a toddler was found drowned in a river near his home at Kampung Kenari here today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said that the 18-month-old boy’s remains were sent to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the victim was found at 1.40 pm by a search and rescue team.

Based on reports, the toddler was said to have been playing at the back of his house when he slipped and fell into the river, it said.

Paramedics confirmed his death at the scene and his remains were handed over to the police, the statement read.

Several areas in Kelantan have been hit by monsoon floods since early this week. - Bernama