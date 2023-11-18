Two mule account owners held in Bayan Lepas

BALIK PULAU: The police arrested two women, believed to be mule account holders for two syndicates which caused two victims to lose RM27,000, on Thursday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the two women, aged 24 and 44, were arrested at the Bayan Lepas police station, after they appeared to assist in the investigation into the fraud case.

He said that the initial investigation found that the 44-year-old woman was a mule account owner for a fraudulent syndicate, involving a case of non-existent online investment transactions through the Telegram application, where the victim incurred losses totalling RM21,000, while the second woman was related to online money loan fraud, which caused another victim to lose RM6,000.

When contacted by Bernama today, he said that the two women were remanded and cases were being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In an unrelated development, Kamarul Rizal said that police impounded four motorcycles under Section 64 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and issued 34 summonses for various offences, in the operations dubbed the ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’, carried out in Bayan Lepas early this morning. - Bernama