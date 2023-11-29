Warehouse collapse: One construction site worker dies, three seriously injured, five trapped

GEORGE TOWN: A Bangladeshi worker was confirmed dead in the collapse of a logistics warehouse under construction in Batu Maung here tonight.

Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station operations head Azrul Khairi Abu Bakar said his station received a call at 9.58pm and mobilised personnel from his station to the scene of the incident andf they were assisted by Seri Balik Pulau and Jalan Perak stations.

“Upon arrival at the location, we were informed that there were 18 workers on duty at the construction site, but nine workers had left the construction site for a break while nine were believed to be buried in the rubble.

“So far, the Fire Department has managed to remove three seriously injured victims while one victim has been confirmed dead. We are still trying to remove five more victims who are believed to be still buried in the rubble,“ he said when met at the scene tonight.

Azrul Khairi said the three seriously injured victims were sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.

“We will continue the operation to search and rescue the five victims who are still buried in the collapse of the construction site,“ he said.

The construction site of this logistics warehouse is located in the southern part of Penang and a survey of the location found that several machines of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and an ambulance appeared to be ready.

It is understood that an official press conference will be held by JBPM. - Bernama